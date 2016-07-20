版本:
BRIEF-Home Bancshares raises third-quarter dividend

July 20 Home Bancshares Inc

* Increases third-quarter regular cash dividend

* Declared a regular $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend payable August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

