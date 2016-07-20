BRIEF-Axalta buys United Paint's automotive thermoplastics coatings business

July 20 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :

* Axalta Coating Systems acquires united paint's automotive interior rigid thermoplastics coatings business

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Production will transfer to Axalta's facilities in a phased manner

* Production will temporarily remain at United Paint's Southfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)