版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Prosiebensat.1 Media says Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months

July 20 Prosiebensat.1 Media SE

* Blackrock notified it intends to exert influence on appointment/removal of administrative, managing, supervisory bodies members

* Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months

Source text for Eikon: [nEQ7cF5YW

Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐