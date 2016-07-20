BRIEF-Novation Companies commence voluntary chapter 11 business reorganization

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Novation Companies:
* Novation companies, inc. And subsidiaries commence voluntary chapter 11 business reorganization
* It and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of Maryland
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)