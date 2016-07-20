版本:
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Novation Companies commence voluntary chapter 11 business reorganization

July 20 Novation Companies:

* Novation companies, inc. And subsidiaries commence voluntary chapter 11 business reorganization

* It and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of Maryland

