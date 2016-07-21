版本:
BRIEF-Technip awarded MSA for SCT&E LNG's Monkey Island project in Louisiana, USA

July 21 Technip Sa :

* Technip awarded Master Services Agreement (MSA) for SCT&E LNG's Monkey Island project in Louisiana, USA

* Total liquefaction capacity for SCT&E LNG project is 12 mtpa

* Technip's operating center in Houston, Texas, USA, will execute contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

