BRIEF-SABMiller says Q1 group NPR grew by 2 pct

BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
July 21 SABMiller plc :
* Q1 group NPR grew by 2 pct driven by price and mix realisation
* Q1 group Europe NPR grew 6 pct with beverage volumes up 8 pct on prior year
* Q1 global group NPR grew by 2 pct driven by price and mix realisation
* Q1 beverage volumes and lager volumes were in line with prior year, soft drinks volumes were up 2 pct
* Q1 alcoholic beverage volumes were down 11 pct driven by a decline in Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 16 Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by Canada's Power Financial Corp , has invested an undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's president said in an interview on Monday.