BRIEF-SABMiller says Q1 group NPR grew by 2 pct

July 21 SABMiller plc :

* Q1 group NPR grew by 2 pct driven by price and mix realisation

* Q1 group Europe NPR grew 6 pct with beverage volumes up 8 pct on prior year

* Q1 global group NPR grew by 2 pct driven by price and mix realisation

* Q1 beverage volumes and lager volumes were in line with prior year, soft drinks volumes were up 2 pct

* Q1 alcoholic beverage volumes were down 11 pct driven by a decline in Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

