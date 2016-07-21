BRIEF-Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction

BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
July 21 Joy Global
* Board unanimously approved merger agreement under which subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd will buy Joy Global in all-cash transaction
* Komatsu intends to operate Joy Global as a separate subsidiary of Komatsu
* Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 16 Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by Canada's Power Financial Corp , has invested an undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's president said in an interview on Monday.