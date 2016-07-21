BRIEF-Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction

July 21 Joy Global

* Board unanimously approved merger agreement under which subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd will buy Joy Global in all-cash transaction

* Komatsu intends to operate Joy Global as a separate subsidiary of Komatsu Source text for Eikon: nBw1Q9R09a Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)