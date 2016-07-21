版本:
中国
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-China Zenix signs partnership with Beijing research institute of mechanical & electrical technology

July 21 China Zenix Auto International Ltd

* China Zenix auto signs strategic partnership with Beijing research institute of mechanical & electrical technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

