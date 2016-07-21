BRIEF-Alaska Air Group posts Q2 earnings of $2.10/share

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc:
* Alaska Air Group Inc qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.12
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alaska air group inc qtrly load factor 84.9 percent versus 84.9 percent
* Qtrly ASM 11.06 billion, up 11.2 percent
* Expect that consolidated non-operating income will be approximately $2 million in the third quarter of 2016.
* Expect FY ASMS 43,150 million - 43,250 million - sec filing
* Expect FY cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.25 cents - 8.30 cents
* Qtrly total operating revenues $1,494 million versus $1,437 million
* Alaska air group inc qtrly RPMS 9.4 billion, up 11.2 percent
* Expect Q3 ASMS 11,150 million - 11,200 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29XIYyM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: