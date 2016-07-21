版本:
BRIEF-Intersil Corp enters into amended, restated credit agreement

July 21 Intersil Corp :

* Intersil Corp says on July 19, 2016 entered into an amended and restated credit agreement by and among Intersil, Bank Of America N.A.

* Amended credit agreement matures on fifth anniversary of its closing and is payable in full upon maturity

* Intersil Corp Says Amended Credit Agreement Provides For A $225 Million Revolving Loan Facility - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/29NNgKy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

