BRIEF-Intersil Corp enters into amended, restated credit agreement

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Intersil Corp :
* Intersil Corp says on July 19, 2016 entered into an amended and restated credit agreement by and among Intersil, Bank Of America N.A.
* Amended credit agreement matures on fifth anniversary of its closing and is payable in full upon maturity
* Intersil Corp Says Amended Credit Agreement Provides For A $225 Million Revolving Loan Facility - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/29NNgKy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: