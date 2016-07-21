BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners sees Q2 net loss of $18.6-$19.0 mln

July 21 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp :

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of between $15.78 million and $15.91 million

* Sees Q2 net loss of between $18.6 million and $19.0 million - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/29NOR2U Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)