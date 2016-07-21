BRIEF-WPX Energy enters stock conversion agreements

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Wpx Energy Inc
* Preferred holders agreed to convert aggregate of 2.2 million shares of preferred stock into 10.2 million shares of co common stock in conversion
* Entered into conversion agreements with certain existing beneficial owners of its 6.25 pct series a mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Company has agreed to make an aggregate cash payment to preferred holders in an amount expected to be approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: