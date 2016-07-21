版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-CytoDyn submits orphan drug application to FDA for HIV drug

July 21 CytoDyn Inc

* CytoDyn submits orphan drug application to FDA for pretreatment with PRO 140 of treatment-naïve HIV patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

