版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Lindsay sets regular qtrly cash dividend of $0.29/shr

July 21 Lindsay Corp :

* Lindsay Corp says new quarterly cash dividend rate represents a 4% increase

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐