BRIEF-Alon Blue says it filed for approval of creditor arrangement with Court

July 21 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd

* Alon Blue Square announces filing with Court of request for approval of creditor arrangement

* Additionally, co requested deadline for submitting opposition to proposed debt reorganization and arrangement will be shortened Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

