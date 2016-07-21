版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Advaxis' AXAL Receives Fast Track Designation by FDA

July 21 Advaxis Inc :

* Advaxis' AXAL receives fast track designation by the FDA as adjuvant therapy for high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

