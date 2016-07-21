BRIEF-Shire says to launch paediatric immune deficiency therapy in Europe

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Shire Plc :
* Launching a paediatric indication for HyQvia across Europe
* Commercially introducing new indication across Europe, starting with Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, Greece, Slovakia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: