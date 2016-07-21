版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Shire says to launch paediatric immune deficiency therapy in Europe

July 21 Shire Plc :

* Launching a paediatric indication for HyQvia across Europe

* Commercially introducing new indication across Europe, starting with Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, Greece, Slovakia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐