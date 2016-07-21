版本:
BRIEF-Dana Holding Corp to change name to Dana Inc

July 21 Dana Holding Corp

* To change name to Dana Incorporated

* Dana Holding will continue to operate four business segments focused on power conveyance and energy management solutions for three key end markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

