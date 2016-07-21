BRIEF-American Securities submits letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 American Securities :
* Submitted indication of interest letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird Corp
* American Securities LLC says proposal to buyout Blue Bird Corp made by ASP BB Holdings LLC
* American Securities Says Proposal To Buyout Blue Bird Based On A Per Share of common stock valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 - SEC filing
* American Securities says its proposal requires completion of a full due diligence review of blue bird
* American Securities says it and its affiliates own 57.15 percent stake in blue bird
* American Securities says believes that blue bird fits well within profile of companies in which American Securities seeks to invest
* American Securities anticipates that the purchase price to buy blue bird will be funded from combination of debt and equity financing Source text : bit.ly/29Ppb2q (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: