2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Lufthansa, Honeywell, Airbus to develop runway safety system

July 21 Lufthansa

* Says Lufthansa, Honeywell and Airbus want to develop a new safety system

* Says to place its expertise at the service of Honeywell and Airbus in development of runway safety solution Source text: here Further company coverage:

