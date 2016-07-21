版本:
BRIEF-Littelfuse says dividend of $0.33 per share for Q3

July 21 Littelfuse Inc

* Dividend represents a 13.8 percent increase from prior dividend rate of $0.29 per share

* Board of directors declared a dividend on company's common stock of $0.33 per share for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

