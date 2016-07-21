版本:
BRIEF-Sonoco Q2 GAAP diluted earnings $0.55/share

July 21 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.55, compared with $0.63 in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

