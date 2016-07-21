版本:
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy announces $15 mln in new tower orders

July 21 Broadwind Energy Inc :

* Says Broadwind will produce these towers in Its Manitowoc, Wisconsin facility for 2017 delivery

* Broadwind Energy announces $15 million in new tower orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

