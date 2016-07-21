版本:
BRIEF-Camillo Pane entered into a new employment agreement with Coty Services UK Ltd - SEC Filing

July 21 Coty Inc:

* Camillo Pane entered into a new employment agreement with Coty Services UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company - SEC Filing

* Camillo Pane's employment agreement with unit provides for an annual base salary in amount of USD$1,000,000, payable in British pounds Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ab4AHB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

