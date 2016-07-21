BRIEF-Camillo Pane entered into a new employment agreement with Coty Services UK Ltd - SEC Filing

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Coty Inc:
* Camillo Pane entered into a new employment agreement with Coty Services UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company - SEC Filing
* Camillo Pane's employment agreement with unit provides for an annual base salary in amount of USD$1,000,000, payable in British pounds
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution