BRIEF-UEX signs Christie Lake joint venture agreement

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Uex Corp
* Says JCU (Canada) exploration company limited have signed a joint venture agreement for Christie Lake Project
* Says UEX holds an option to earn up to a 70 pct interest in project
* Christie Lake Joint venture agreement signed
* Project is currently owned 10% by UEX and 90% by jcu
* Says fully vesting a 70 pct interest in project
* UEX will remain operator of Christie Lake Project
* UEX will have right, at a minimum, to set annual exploration program and budget to meet its commitments under option agreement
* Initial operator of joint venture will be selected by a majority vote of management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution