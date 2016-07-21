BRIEF-UEX signs Christie Lake joint venture agreement

July 21 Uex Corp

* Says JCU (Canada) exploration company limited have signed a joint venture agreement for Christie Lake Project

* Says UEX holds an option to earn up to a 70 pct interest in project

* Christie Lake Joint venture agreement signed

* Project is currently owned 10% by UEX and 90% by jcu

* Says fully vesting a 70 pct interest in project

* UEX will remain operator of Christie Lake Project

* UEX will have right, at a minimum, to set annual exploration program and budget to meet its commitments under option agreement

* Initial operator of joint venture will be selected by a majority vote of management committee