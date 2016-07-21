版本:
BRIEF-Petroleo Brasileiro announces early tender results

July 21 Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras

* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers

* Holders of US$3 billion and EUR 572 million principal amount of outstanding notes tendered their old notes pursuant to unit's cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

