BRIEF-Pro REIT gets commitments for about $19.6 mln to pay back portion of debt

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Pro Real Estate Investment Trust
* Reit has received commitments totaling $19.6 million for refinancing of approximately 15 percent of its total debt
* Proceeds of mortgage will be used to repay a $1.3 million vendor take back mortgage
* Reit has received a commitment for a $17.8 million new mortgage with a 10-year term, amortized over 25 years
* Also received a $1.8 million commitment for a second mortgage on an existing asset
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution