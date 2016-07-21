BRIEF-Pro REIT gets commitments for about $19.6 mln to pay back portion of debt

July 21 Pro Real Estate Investment Trust

* Reit has received commitments totaling $19.6 million for refinancing of approximately 15 percent of its total debt

* Proceeds of mortgage will be used to repay a $1.3 million vendor take back mortgage

* Reit has received a commitment for a $17.8 million new mortgage with a 10-year term, amortized over 25 years

* Also received a $1.8 million commitment for a second mortgage on an existing asset