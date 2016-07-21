BRIEF-Terraform Power unit extends date of consent solicitation

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power Operating Llc announces extension of consent solicitation
* Unit has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of its 5.875% senior notes due 2023
* Unit has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of its 6.125% senior notes due 2025
* Extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: