公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Biopharmx updates on minocycline study

July 21 Biopharmx

* Biopharmx Study Shows BPX 01 topical gel delivers minocycline precisely to skin

* Biopharmx expects to begin enrollment of a phase 2B study of BPX-01 by end of summer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

