公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Berkshire CEO Buffett says companies should not feel obligated to provide earnings guidance - CNBC

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett - companies should not feel obligated to provide earnings guidance - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

