公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-UK's Co-Op Bank sees 25.1 mln stg proceeds from Vocalink sale

July 21 Co-Operative Bank Plc :

* Proposed acquisition of Vocalink Holdings Ltd

* Bank's share of proceeds upon completion will be a mix of about 25.1 mln stg cash and an earn-out consideration of up to 3.2 mln stg

* Says pre-completion, approximately 22.7 mln stg will therefore be recognised through available-for-sale reserve in other comprehensive income in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

