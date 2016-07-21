BRIEF-Noble Energy commences production at gunflint in the Gulf Of Mexico

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Energy commences production at Gunflint in the Gulf of Mexico
* Gunflint development is a subsea tie-back to gulfstar one facility owned by Williams Partners L.P. and Marubeni Corporation
* Gunflint two-well field is ramping up, anticipated to reach minimum gross production of 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Net amount to noble energy is expected to be at least 5 mboe/d
* Net amount to co has potential for additional volumes dependent upon available capacity at third-party host facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution