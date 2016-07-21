版本:
BRIEF-Home Bancshares says Q2 earnings rose 28.3 pct

July 21 Home Bancshares Inc

* Quarterly profit of $43.5 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share

* Home Bancshares Inc announces a 28.3% increase in second quarter earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

