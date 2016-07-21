版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Independence Gold starts phase 2 drilling of Yukon program

July 21 Independence Gold Corp :

* Independence Gold commences drilling, yukon

* Independence Gold Corp says commencement of a reverse circulation drill program at its 100 pct owned Boulevard project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐