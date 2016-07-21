版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Metlife U.S. Retail business to rebrand as Brighthouse Financial

July 21 Metlife Inc:

* Metlife U.S. Retail business to re-brand as Brighthouse Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

