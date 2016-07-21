版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-RBS sees 150 mln stg pretax gain from VocaLink sale

July 21 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* RBS expects to report an initial pre-tax gain of approximately 150 mln stg on completion of VocaLink deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐