版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Sports announces restructuring of baseball/softball segment

July 21 Performance Sports Group Ltd :

* Easton is expected to assume certain COMBAT marketing sponsorships

* Performance sports announces restructuring of baseball/softball segment

* Intends to consolidate all baseball/softball operations under existing Easton baseball/softball infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐