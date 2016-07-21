版本:
BRIEF-Relypsa to pay $49 mln to Galenica AG if deal called off

July 21 Relypsa Inc

* Co to pay Galenica AG termination fee of $49 million in cash if deal is terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

