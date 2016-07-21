BRIEF-TPI Composites Inc sees IPO of 6.25 mln shares of stock

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 TPI Composites Inc :
* TPI Composites Inc expects IPO price to be between $11.00 and $12.00 per share
* TPI Composites Inc had previously expected ipo of 7.25 million shares to be priced between $15 and $17 per share
* TPI Composites Inc sees IPO of 6.25 mln shares of common stock -SEC filing
* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay a $2.0 million advance from ge wind Source text: (bit.ly/2adFN8D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution