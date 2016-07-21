版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Interpublic says UK operators not citing specific impact on client spending in Q2 related to Brexit

July 21 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :

* Says UK operators not citing specific impact on client spending in Q2 related to Brexit - Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

