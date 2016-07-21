版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Safe bulkers to amend loan pact with Royal Bank of Scotland

July 21 Safe Bulkers Inc

* Safe Bulkers Inc. agrees with the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc to amend a term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐