BRIEF-Amazon.com announces lineup for its 2016 comedy pilot season

July 21 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Announced lineup for its 2016 comedy pilot season which will debut august 19 in US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

