2016年 7月 22日

BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining provides an update on Zaruma mine, Ecuador

July 21 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty provides an update on Zaruma mine, Ecuador

* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc says agreement has been reached between Elipe, SA, Dynasty's Ecuadorian subsidiary, and Zaruma mine workers

* Dynasty Metals & Mining -Agreement reached for Zaruma mine workers to return to work at Zaruma and continue mining activities

* Dynasty Metals -Under terms, mine workers entitled to 20% of all material processed to satisfy outstanding wages owed to them with remaining 80% to be property of co

* Dynasty Metals & Mining -Transportation and milling costs will also be divided proportionally such that 20% of those costs are to be borne by mine workers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

