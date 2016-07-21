版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk awarded $42 mln for USS Oak Hill modification

July 21 General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk awarded $42 million for USS Oak Hill modification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

