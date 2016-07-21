BRIEF-GM updates on possible costs related to Takata issue

July 21 General Motors Co

* General Motors Co says related repair of inflators, co estimates reasonably possible cost of up to $320 million for 2.5 million vehicles subject to preliminary DIR

* General Motors Co - No provision has been made for any repair associated with co's vehicles subject to preliminary DIR and amended consent order

* General Motors Co - Also sees an additional $550 million for up to 4.3 million vehicles subject to future Takata DIRS under the amended consent order Source text: bit.ly/2ack93c Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)