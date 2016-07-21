BRIEF-iTalk Inc unit files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Italk Inc :
* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course
* italk Inc says unit united mobile solutions, has filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
* United mobile solutions filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in united states bankruptcy court
* UMS Llc is moving forward to implement its financial restructuring plan
* italk, Inc. Subsidiary files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution