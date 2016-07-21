版本:
BRIEF-WNS extends its existing agreement with Virgin Atlantic through October, 2021

July 21 Wns (Holdings) Ltd:

* Announced an extension of its existing agreement with Virgin Atlantic through October, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

