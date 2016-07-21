BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands says FY 16 operating income growth to be 27-30 pct- conf call

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
* Dunkin' Brands Executive says "Disappointed with the level of negative transactions that we experienced in the quarter, particularly in the afternoon" - conf call
* Dunkin' Brands Executive says short term sales guidance remains unchanged - conf call
* Traffic deceleration was in part amplified by softening in QSR and restaurant marketplace; traffic was negative 240 BPS to comparable sales in the second quarter - conf call
* For 2016, expect GAAP operating income growth of 27-30 percent, helped by rollover of the Japan impairment recorded last year - conf call Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution