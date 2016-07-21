BRIEF-Net Element enters into binding letter of intent with Paystar Inc

July 21 Net Element Inc :

* Net Element Inc says entered into a binding letter of intent with Paystar Inc- Sec filing

* Says parties agreed to negotiate a definitive agreement to enter into a joint venture

* Co will contribute to Newco up to $3.4 million as consideration for such 51 percent of Newco's voting class a stock

* Nexcharge or its current owners will collectively own 49% of Newco's voting class a stock, Co will own 51% of Newco's voting class a stock