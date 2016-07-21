BRIEF-Performance Sports Group to terminate 85 employees between July and October 2016

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group Ltd says currently expects to incur estimated pre-tax expenses of about $13.2 million in connection with the consolidation
* Performance Sports Group Ltd says as a result of restructuring action, employment of 85 employees will be terminated between July and October 2016
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution